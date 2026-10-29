Your Health Today
Sober October Highlights Health Benefits of Cutting Back on Alcohol
As Sober October comes to an end, health experts are highlighting the potential benefits of taking a break from alcohol, even for a few weeks.
Dr. Brian P. Lee, a hepatologist and liver transplant specialist with the Keck School of Medicine of USC, says reducing or eliminating alcohol can have a meaningful impact on a person's health.
Lee points to liver health as one example, explaining that alcohol can cause fat to accumulate in the liver. He says that after just a couple of weeks without drinking, that fat can begin to go away.
Research by Lee found that alcohol consumption, including heavy drinking, among U.S. adults declined between 2022 and 2024. However, overall rates remain higher than they were in 2018.
The decline has been most noticeable among younger adults. Lee says Generation Z and millennials are drinking less, while adults over 50 — particularly those between 50 and 64 — have increased their alcohol consumption.
Experts say greater awareness of alcohol's long-term health effects, including its connection to certain cancers, may be contributing to the shift.
Technology could also be influencing behavior. University of New Mexico psychology professor Katie Witkiewitz says fitness trackers and wearable devices are helping people recognize how alcohol affects their sleep.
Users may notice that drinking leads to lower sleep scores or poorer rest, giving them another reason to reconsider their habits.
Experts say people don't have to wait for another designated sobriety challenge to make a change. Even reducing alcohol consumption can have benefits.
Medical professionals also caution that people who drink heavily or regularly should consult a health care provider before suddenly stopping, as alcohol withdrawal can be dangerous.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 29, 2026
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