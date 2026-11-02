Your Health Today
Estrogen Patch Shortage Leaves Women Scrambling To Fill Prescriptions
Women who rely on estrogen patches are struggling to fill their prescriptions as a nationwide shortage leaves pharmacies empty and some patients going without their medication.
The patch is a form of hormone replacement therapy, most commonly used by women going through menopause. Bethany Gallant is one of thousands of women affected by the shortage. She said she tried to refill her prescription a week ago and called her pharmacist but was told there was “no estimate” for when it would be back.
Gallant is now days without her medication, and she said her symptoms returned almost right away. “It was just a horrible wave of hot flashes back to back. I also was having difficulties remaining focused on my tasks,” she said.
Paula Greenberg, president and CEO of Women’s Health Connecticut, says women are now being forced to travel miles from home to fill their prescriptions or switch to a different treatment. “Now they found something that fixes them and makes them feel better, in the workplace, in the home, they are sleeping better, and now we basically have to create a substitute for them, and that’s really unfair,” Greenberg said.
Greenberg says the shortage traces back to the FDA’s black box warning, the agency’s most serious warning label, which was placed on estrogen patches in 2023. In November 2025, the FDA reversed that warning after new data showed health benefits for women, which led to a spike in demand.
Greenberg is hopeful a letter from Senator Richard Blumenthal will pressure the FDA commissioner to officially declare a shortage and push for more production. In early September, the FDA said it was aware of the increased demand and was working with all six manufacturers to increase supply, though the FDA has not declared a shortage.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 2, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
Privacy. Security. Style. Whether you’re looking to enhance your backyard, secure your property, or add curb appeal, E&E Fence Co. is ready to help bring your vision to life. Call (951) 616-8553 to request an estimate! Beaumont, CA Follow us: @eandefenceco #EEFenceCo #FenceInstallation #BeaumontCA #InlandEmpire #HomeImprovement #PrivacyFence #FenceContractor
Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1) James Madden Ruberg with the rushing TD, 2) Joshua Perez with the dot, 3) Anthony Creek-Pellum, 4) Giorgio Barone goes all the way, or 5) Izayah Garcia with the tackle for a loss #hondaofthedesert #fnl #fridaynightlights #fyp #highschoolfootball
🚨 FINAL SCORE: FIREBIRDS WIN! 🔥🏒 A big night for the Coachella Valley Firebirds! The Birds take care of business with a convincing 5-1 victory! Five goals, a strong performance, and two points in the standings! That’s how you get it done! 🐦🔥 #CVFirebirds #FirebirdsWin #CoachellaValley #AHL #HockeyNigh
🥊 THE ONLY FIGHT OF THE NIGHT… SO FAR! 🔥 With just over four minutes remaining in the third period, the gloves finally came off! The Firebirds are leading 5-1, but there’s still time for more fireworks before the final horn! 🏒💥 #CVFirebirds #AHL #HockeyFights #CoachellaValley #HockeyNight
💀🏒 ¡Feliz Día de los Muertos! Adding a little sabor to tonight’s Firebirds vs. Henderson matchup! Our own Pablo Alsina is here bringing some Spanish flair to this special Día de los Muertos night in the desert. Hockey, culture, and a whole lot of celebration! 🔥🐦 #FirebirdsHockey #DiaDeLosMuertos #CoachellaValley #CVFirebirds #HockeyNight DíaDeLosMuertos
🏒 GAME NIGHT IN THE DESERT! 🔥 Tim O’Brien gets us ready for tonight’s matchup as your Coachella Valley Firebirds take on the Henderson Silver Knights! The energy is building, the puck is about to drop, and we’re ready for another night of Firebirds hockey! Let’s go, Firebirds! 🐦🔥 #FirebirdsHockey #CVFirebirds #CoachellaValley #HockeyNight #AHL LetsGoFirebirds
Your In-Arena hosts tonight!!! Tim O’Brien and Pablo Alsina!!
Remembering and honoring the loved ones we’ve lost. ❤️ Dia de los Muertos is about more than mourning — it’s a time to celebrate the lives, memories and traditions of those who will always remain in our hearts. We spoke with Mateo Gomez of Forest Lawn about the importance of keeping those memories alive and creating healthier conversations around grief and loss, including the stigma surrounding suicide. Join Forest Lawn for a special Día de los Muertos celebration this Monday in Cathedral City, from 5 to 8 p.m. Families are invited to come together, remember loved ones and celebrate their lives. #DiaDeLosMuertos #DayOfTheDead #ForestLawn #CathedralCity #RememberingLovedOnes #GriefSupport #NBCPalmSprings
Whatever you do after surgery... rule 1: do NOT post it on social media! #therogginreport #menshealth #viralreels #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
🥪 Halloween flavors are on the menu at The Sandwich Spot! Dana stopped by NBC Palm Springs to show us two seasonal favorites: “Rosemary’s Baby,” a spooky twist on chicken parmesan, and “Cornucopia,” bringing a taste of the season to every bite. 🎃 Rosemary’s Baby is available for a limited time through Halloween, while Cornucopia will stick around through New Year’s Day! Whether you're craving a hot specialty sandwich or planning a party, The Sandwich Spot also has catering platters ready to go. #TheSandwichSpot #CoachellaValleyEats #PalmSpringsFood #LocalRestaurants #HalloweenEats #SeasonalSpecials #NBCPalmSprings