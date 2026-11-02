Estrogen Patch Shortage Leaves Women Scrambling To Fill Prescriptions

Women who rely on estrogen patches are struggling to fill their prescriptions as a nationwide shortage leaves pharmacies empty and some patients going without their medication.

The patch is a form of hormone replacement therapy, most commonly used by women going through menopause. Bethany Gallant is one of thousands of women affected by the shortage. She said she tried to refill her prescription a week ago and called her pharmacist but was told there was “no estimate” for when it would be back.

Gallant is now days without her medication, and she said her symptoms returned almost right away. “It was just a horrible wave of hot flashes back to back. I also was having difficulties remaining focused on my tasks,” she said.

Paula Greenberg, president and CEO of Women’s Health Connecticut, says women are now being forced to travel miles from home to fill their prescriptions or switch to a different treatment. “Now they found something that fixes them and makes them feel better, in the workplace, in the home, they are sleeping better, and now we basically have to create a substitute for them, and that’s really unfair,” Greenberg said.

Greenberg says the shortage traces back to the FDA’s black box warning, the agency’s most serious warning label, which was placed on estrogen patches in 2023. In November 2025, the FDA reversed that warning after new data showed health benefits for women, which led to a spike in demand.

Greenberg is hopeful a letter from Senator Richard Blumenthal will pressure the FDA commissioner to officially declare a shortage and push for more production. In early September, the FDA said it was aware of the increased demand and was working with all six manufacturers to increase supply, though the FDA has not declared a shortage.