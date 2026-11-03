Daylight Saving Time Ends: How the Time Change Affects Your Brain and Sleep

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The holidays should be a time for joy, but they can also bring stress, loneliness and added pressure. 🎄 How do you protect your mental and physical health during the busy holiday season? Dr. Joseph Aquilina, Chief Medical Officer at DAP Health, shares practical advice on setting boundaries, managing holiday stress, navigating difficult family dynamics, eating and drinking mindfully, and making time for the people and activities that bring you joy. His biggest reminders? It’s OK to say no, give yourself permission to feel your feelings, and don’t be afraid to ask for help when you need it. And as we head into 2027, it’s also a great time to check in on your health screenings and make sure your vaccines are up to date. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 for support. #DAPHealth #HolidayHealth #MentalHealthMatters #HolidayStress #DrJosephAquilina CoachellaValley PalmSprings NBCPalmSprings