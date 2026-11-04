ACA Marketplace Premiums Expected to Rise 13% in 2027, Adding More Than $900 a Year

Americans can now sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace, but consumers shopping for coverage in 2027 could face higher premiums.

Open enrollment began November 1. In most states using the federal marketplace, insurance shoppers should prepare for another increase in costs next year.

According to estimates from the health policy nonprofit KFF, premiums for silver-level plans on the Affordable Care Act marketplace are expected to increase by approximately 13% in 2027. That would bring the average monthly premium to about $689, an increase of more than $930 annually.

Some states that operate their own health insurance enrollment platforms could see even higher premium increases.

The projected increases come after silver plan premiums rose approximately 26% this year, adding to the financial pressure on households already dealing with higher costs for groceries, gas and other necessities.

KFF health policy reporter Amanda Seitz says consumers could also face a situation where they pay more while receiving less coverage.

Approximately 20 million Americans get their health insurance through the federal marketplace.

There may be some financial relief for eligible consumers. Many marketplace enrollees qualify for subsidies or tax credits that can help lower monthly insurance costs.

Consumers can find information about eligibility and available financial assistance at Healthcare.gov.