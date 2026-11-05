Your Health Today
CVS Plans to Split Into Two Companies
CVS Health is planning to split into two independent companies in one of the largest corporate reorganizations announced Wednesday. One company will focus on health insurance and pharmacy benefits, retaining the CVS Health name. The other will operate its retail business, including CVS pharmacies and MinuteClinic locations, under the name CVS Pharmacy. The move marks a reversal of the company's strategy following its $69 billion acquisition of Aetna in 2018. Current CVS shareholders are expected to receive shares in both companies.
By: Thalia Hayden
November 5, 2026
CVS HealthCVS Pharmacycorporate restructuringcompany splithealth insurancepharmacy benefitsretail pharmaciesAetna acquisitionMinuteCliniccorporate newshealthcare industryshareholdersthalia hayden
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