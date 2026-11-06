Your Health Today
Flu Season Arrives Early as Mutated Strain Continues to Spread
Flu season is picking up nearly two and a half months earlier than usual, with a mutated H1N1 strain driving infections in parts of the country. Health experts say the strain may be better at evading existing immunity, but this year's flu vaccine can still offer protection. With hospitalizations climbing to their highest early-season rate for mid-October since 2010, doctors are urging people to get vaccinated.
By: Thalia Hayden
November 6, 2026
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CRIME: Where do you stand on the death penalty? A sweeping decision impacting hundreds of California inmates: Governor Gavin Newsom is commuting the death sentences of ALL 548 people on California’s death row, changing their punishment to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin is speaking out, accusing Newsom of injecting politics into the criminal justice system. What does this mean for California’s death penalty moving forward? We’re following the latest developments.
Watch the Palm Springs Pride Parade LIVE this Sunday at 10 AM on NBC Palm Springs’ Facebook and YouTube channels! Join hosts Thalia Hayden and NBC Palm Springs News Director David Reese for all the parade excitement, live from Palm Springs. Can’t make it in person? Celebrate with us online! Livestream sponsored by @DAP Health #PalmSpringsPride #PrideParade #NBCPalmSprings
Honor our veterans and get moving at the 3rd Annual Indio Veterans Day 5K & 10K Run! Join the community Wednesday, November 11, at the Empire Polo Club for a morning of fitness, fun and recognition of the men and women who have served our country. Register now and save $10 on your registration fee with promo code NBCUniversal. See you at the starting line! #Indio #VeteransDay #VeteransDay5K #VeteransDay10K #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprings
CNN’s Annie Grayer goes inside a ballot-counting center in Mississippi as absentee ballots are counted. Democratic candidate Scott Colom and the state’s incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith are locked in a razor-thin Senate race following Tuesday’s election.
🚨 TWO DISTURBING CRIME CASES IN THE COACHELLA VALLEY. A Palm Desert woman accused of beating her husband to death with a flagpole is expected back in court this morning. Vicky Kim, 65, faces a murder charge after her husband was found dead outside their home at the Enclave condominiums. PLUS: A weekend stabbing in downtown Palm Springs leads to an attempted murder arrest. Police say 38-year-old Francisco Elias stabbed a man in the neck and upper body following two altercations before fleeing in a white Mercedes. The victim has been released from the hospital, and Elias is now behind bars. 🚔 Get the latest on both cases. #CoachellaValley #PalmDesert #PalmSprings #CrimeNews #BreakingNews #LocalNews
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Will you go to the pride parade this year?
After the Democrats flipped control of both the House and the Senate, victorious candidates celebrated their historic wins in victory speeches across the country.
Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms is the first Black female governor in US history.
In July, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was killed in Houston by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in a traffic stop as part of a “targeted operation,” ICE said. Voters are now leaving their “I Voted” stickers at his memorial site.
The Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival, presented by Agua Caliente Casinos, returns November 20–22, 2026, for a weekend of hot air balloons, live music and entertainment. Saturday, November 21: 6:30 PM – Robin Thicke performs live. 7:45 PM – Festival drone light show. Tickets and more information at www.cchotairballoonfest.com. #CathedralCity #HotAirBalloonFestival #RobinThicke #AguaCalienteCasinos #CoachellaValley #PalmSprings #DroneLightShow #NBCPalmSprings