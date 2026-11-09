Measles Cases Top 5,000 In The U.S., The Highest In 35 Years

More than 5,000 measles cases have been reported in the U.S. so far this year, the highest number in 35 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, cases had shown up in 47 states, and health officials worry the real number could be much higher.

“If people are hiding cases, which they are, we don’t have a really good clue as to the number of cases out there,” Professor Jonathan Temte of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health told CNN.

Last week, New York, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin each reported a measles-related death, including an infant in Wisconsin. That state is dealing with its largest measles outbreak in more than three decades, as vaccination rates drop there and in many communities across the country.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, also with the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, told CNN measles is one of the most contagious infections known. It spreads through the air, and the virus can linger for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the room.

Experts say outbreaks will keep coming as long as pockets of under-vaccinated communities remain. Medical experts say the best protection is the MMR vaccine, which covers measles, mumps, and rubella. Children get the first dose between 12 and 15 months old and the second between 4 and 6 years old.



