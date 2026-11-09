U.S. Reports More Than 5,000 Measles Cases in 2026 as Health Officials Warn of Further Spread

More than 5,000 measles cases have been reported across the United States in 2026, raising concerns that the country could lose its measles elimination status.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports this year's case count is already more than double the total reported in 2025. Confirmed cases have been reported in all but four states, with deaths reported in New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

State health departments say none of those who died were vaccinated.

The Pan American Health Organization is expected to make a decision next week on whether the United States will retain its measles elimination status. The disease was declared eliminated in the country in 2000.

Infectious disease experts warn that losing that status could create additional challenges for health care systems and communities, particularly as new cases lead to further chains of transmission.

Health officials point to declining vaccination rates in recent years as a factor behind the increase in outbreaks. Last week, the CDC convened a meeting of public health experts to discuss how to regain control of the disease.

The agency says it is deploying experts to states and investing approximately $100 million in outbreak prevention and response.

The CDC and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continue to recommend the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, known as the MMR vaccine, as the most effective way to prevent measles.

Public health experts say vaccination remains essential to controlling the current outbreak.