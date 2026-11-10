Food Safety Tips to Help Prevent Food Poisoning During the Holidays

As families prepare for holiday gatherings and meals, health experts are reminding people to take precautions in the kitchen to prevent food poisoning.

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health is sharing several food safety tips to help reduce the risk of foodborne illness during the holiday season, starting with keeping kitchen surfaces clean and washing hands before preparing food.

Experts also recommend taking extra care when handling raw meat and other proteins to avoid cross-contamination.

One important step is keeping raw meats separate from foods that will not be cooked, including bread, vegetables and salad ingredients.

After using a cutting board or knife to prepare raw meat, those items should be placed in the sink for cleaning before being used for other foods. This helps prevent bacteria of raw meat from spreading to other ingredients that may be eaten without additional cooking.

Cooking meat to the proper internal temperature is another important part of food safety.

According to the guidance shared by the school of public health, poultry should reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Hamburgers should be cooked to 160 degrees, while most other meats should reach 145 degrees.

Using a food thermometer can help ensure meat has reached the appropriate temperature before it is served.

Food safety becomes especially important during the holidays, when families often prepare multiple dishes at once and serve large groups of people.

Taking a few extra precautions, including washing hands, keeping raw and ready-to-eat foods separate, cleaning kitchen equipment and checking cooking temperatures, can help make holiday meals safer for everyone.

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