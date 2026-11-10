Three Overlooked Risk Factors Could Increase Fall Danger for Adults Over 65

As people age, physical changes can increase their risk of falling. According to the CDC, falls are the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries among adults 65 and older.

About one in four U.S. adults in that age group reports falling each year.

But experts say some risk factors are often overlooked, even among people who don't have an obvious physical disability.

Nurse practitioner Michelle Easley of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center's Fall Prevention Clinic identifies three factors that can increase fall risk.

The first is fear or anxiety about falling. People who are afraid of falling may become less active, leading to muscle weakness and balance problems.

Hearing loss is another potential risk factor. A 2025 review of 27 studies involving more than five million people found that individuals with hearing loss were 51% more likely to fall than those without hearing loss.

The third factor is urinary urgency. Rushing to the bathroom, particularly at night when lighting is poor, can make it harder to recognize obstacles and avoid falls.

Experts recommend checking homes for hazards such as loose rugs and poor lighting, incorporating strength and balance activities like chair yoga or tai chi, and reviewing medications with a doctor. Some medications can contribute to dizziness or balance problems.