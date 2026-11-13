Your Health Today
American Cancer Society Updates Prostate Cancer Screening Guidelines for First Time in 16 Years
The American Cancer Society is changing its recommendations for prostate cancer screening, encouraging more men to undergo regular testing in an effort to catch the disease earlier and reduce deaths.
The updated guidelines, released Thursday, mark the organization's first major revision to its prostate cancer screening recommendations in 16 years.
Under the new guidance, men at average risk should receive a prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, blood test every two years between the ages of 50 and 69.
Men considered at higher risk should begin screening earlier. That includes Black men and men with a strong family history of prostate cancer, who are now advised to begin annual screening at age 45.
The changes come as prostate cancer cases have increased over the past decade, with much of the rise driven by diagnoses of more advanced disease.
The American Cancer Society says there is now stronger evidence that regular PSA screening can reduce the risk of dying from prostate cancer, particularly when elevated test results are followed by additional evaluation.
The updated recommendations also include new steps for handling elevated PSA levels.
For men with an elevated result, doctors are advised to repeat the test within two weeks to three months before moving on to additional procedures. If PSA levels remain elevated, an MRI or other testing may help determine whether a biopsy is necessary.
For men between 70 and 74, decisions about continued screening should be individualized after discussing the potential benefits and risks with a healthcare provider. Routine screening is not recommended for most men 75 and older.
The American Cancer Society says improvements in follow-up testing and treatment strategies can help reduce unnecessary biopsies and treatment for cancers that may never become life-threatening.
The organization says the updated recommendations are intended to help men make more informed decisions about their individual risk while improving the chances of detecting aggressive prostate cancer earlier.
For Health Minute, I'm Mandi Gaither.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 13, 2026
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