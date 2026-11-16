States will have more time to enforce new federal Medicaid work requirements under guidance from the Trump administration.

The provision, included in the Republican-backed One Big Beautiful Bill Act, requires certain Medicaid enrollees to work, volunteer, attend school or participate in a job training program for at least 80 hours each month.

People who do not meet the requirements could risk losing their Medicaid coverage.

The mandate is still scheduled to take effect January 1. However, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says states can wait up to six months before disenrolling people who fail to meet the requirements.

The delay gives states additional time to implement the new rules before coverage losses begin.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates the work requirement could result in more than 5 million additional people becoming uninsured by 2034.

The policy is part of a broader set of changes to Medicaid under the legislation.