The United States has lost its measles elimination status following a surge in cases and continued transmission, according to an independent panel of public health experts.

The Measles and Rubella Elimination Regional Monitoring and Reverification Commission, which reports to the director of the Pan American Health Organization, made the determination this week.

Experts found that measles cases from the same chains of transmission had continued for at least 12 months in the United States.

The loss of elimination status was widely expected after years of declining vaccination levels and rising case counts.

More than 5,400 measles cases have been reported across the country this year, marking the highest annual total since 1991.

The designation reflects the continued spread of the virus and raises renewed concerns about vaccination coverage and public health efforts to prevent further outbreaks.