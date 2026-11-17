For the first time in 26 years, the United States has lost its measles elimination status, following more than a year of continuous transmission of the virus.

An independent commission of experts for the Pan American Health Organization determined that the U.S. no longer qualifies for elimination status, according to a source familiar with the process.

The designation means measles has continued spreading within the country for at least 12 consecutive months.

Health experts say multiple outbreaks have pushed this year's case count to its highest level in 35 years.

As of November 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed more than 5,400 measles cases nationwide.

Dr. William Moss of Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Health says the loss of status is a reputational setback for the United States and its standing as a global health leader.

The CDC reports that kindergarten vaccination coverage fell to 92.4% during the last school year, leaving several hundred thousand children without the recommended protection. Experts say adults are also becoming infected, reflecting low vaccination coverage in some communities.

Moss says measles vaccination remains the most effective way to stop outbreaks and restore the country's elimination status.

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