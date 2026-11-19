California is among the states with the lowest rates of binge drinking, according to a new analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The analysis found that approximately 14.9% of California adults reported binge drinking, placing the state eighth lowest nationwide.

Utah reported the lowest rate at 11.9%, while Iowa had the highest, with 22.5% of adults reporting binge drinking.

Researchers also found that Alabama experienced the largest average annual increase in binge drinking rates.

Despite California's relatively low ranking, excessive alcohol consumption remains a significant public health concern nationwide.

The CDC estimates excessive alcohol use contributes to approximately 178,000 deaths in the United States each year.