Your Health Today
California Ranks Among States With Lowest Binge Drinking Rates, CDC Analysis Finds
California is among the states with the lowest rates of binge drinking, according to a new analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The analysis found that approximately 14.9% of California adults reported binge drinking, placing the state eighth lowest nationwide.
Utah reported the lowest rate at 11.9%, while Iowa had the highest, with 22.5% of adults reporting binge drinking.
Researchers also found that Alabama experienced the largest average annual increase in binge drinking rates.
Despite California's relatively low ranking, excessive alcohol consumption remains a significant public health concern nationwide.
The CDC estimates excessive alcohol use contributes to approximately 178,000 deaths in the United States each year.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 19, 2026
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