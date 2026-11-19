Your Health Today
SNL Sketch Highlights Unequal Burden of Family Caregiving on Women
A Saturday Night Live sketch is sparking conversations about the often-unspoken expectations placed on women when it comes to caring for aging family members.
The sketch, titled “Sister,” portrays a woman who provides free, around-the-clock elder care for her father. The joke is that the family no longer has to worry about his care because his sister will take on the responsibility.
For many viewers, the humor hit close to home. Sydney Butler says she watched her mother care for her father and, as the oldest sibling, worries she may be next in line.
Butler describes caregiving as an experience made up of countless responsibilities, both large and small, that can become overwhelming.
According to a 2025 AARP study, roughly one in four U.S. adults is caring for a family member. While caregiving responsibilities can fall on anyone, women account for more than 60% of caregivers.
Dr. Caitlin Siebert of the Cleveland Clinic says caregivers should not feel they have to manage everything alone. She encourages them to reach out for support while also taking care of their own health.
That includes maintaining good nutrition, getting quality sleep and keeping up with personal medical appointments.
Butler hopes the attention surrounding the issue leads to more conversations within families about sharing caregiving responsibilities, rather than automatically placing the burden on daughters, women or the oldest sibling.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 19, 2026
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