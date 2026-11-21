In this week's Health Minute, Mandy Gaither takes a closer look at a free online tool designed to help predict patient outcomes and guide treatment decisions.

The story follows a 62-year-old lifelong mountain biker who began experiencing unusual crashes. After a head injury prompted medical scans, doctors discovered two small tumors in his brain. Further testing revealed another tumor in his kidney.

Researchers say survival outcomes for patients with kidney cancer that has spread to the brain have improved significantly in recent years, with survival time more than doubling. However, outcomes can vary widely from one patient to another.

Dr. Paul Sperduto of Duke University School of Medicine is the primary investigator of the study examining those differences.

The research highlights the Graded Prognostic Assessment, or GPA, a free online tool that uses a four-point grading scale and individual patient information to help doctors estimate prognosis.

By entering details specific to a patient's diagnosis, physicians can better assess expected survival and help patients make more informed decisions about treatment.

Researchers say the information can also help patients consider how they want to spend their time and avoid pursuing treatments that may be more aggressive than necessary.

For the patient featured in the report, a high GPA score suggests he may have years ahead of him, helping him choose a treatment approach that aligns with his goals.

The research underscores the importance of individualized cancer care and tools that give patients a clearer understanding of their prognosis.