Taking several short walks throughout the day may offer greater blood sugar benefits than completing one longer walk, according to a new study published in the journal Obesity.

Researchers studied 30 adults between the ages of 18 and 45 who had obesity and largely sedentary lifestyles. Participants were divided into groups that followed different walking routines.

The findings showed that people who took several shorter walks experienced more favorable results across several measures of glucose regulation compared with those who completed one continuous walk for the same total amount of time.

The research suggests that breaking up physical activity throughout the day may be a useful strategy for people looking to improve blood sugar control, particularly those who spend much of their day sitting.

The study was relatively small, and additional research is needed to determine whether the findings apply to broader populations.