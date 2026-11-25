Thanksgiving gatherings can offer more than an opportunity to reconnect with family. Health experts say they can also provide a chance to notice potential signs of cognitive decline in aging relatives.

When family members haven't seen an older loved one in several months, changes in memory, behavior or personality may become more noticeable.

Dr. Kathleen Muller with the American Academy of Family Physicians says warning signs can include repeatedly asking the same questions, forgetting conversations or showing changes in attitude and behavior.

Some people experiencing cognitive decline may also become more anxious, suspicious or paranoid.

Muller says the holidays may not be the best time to confront someone about these concerns, but they can provide an opportunity to observe changes and consider how to approach the conversation afterward.

She recommends speaking gently and offering to help arrange an appointment with the person's family doctor. Having a family member accompany an older adult to the appointment can also help provide additional information.

Muller emphasizes that memory problems aren't always dementia. Physicians need to rule out delirium, a temporary change in cognitive function that can be caused by illness, medications or other factors.

She specifically cautioned that common medications, including Benadryl, can cause confusion and cognitive changes in older adults that may resemble dementia.

Flu Season Also Remains a Concern

The segment also addressed the importance of flu vaccination as the holiday season gets underway.

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend annual flu vaccination for most people, its public messaging and traditional vaccination events have been less visible.

Flu vaccines do not always prevent infection, but they can reduce the risk of severe illness when someone does get sick.

Health experts encourage people to stay current on vaccinations, particularly as families gather and respiratory viruses circulate during the winter months.