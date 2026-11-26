As Americans prepare their Thanksgiving meals, experts are encouraging families to think twice before filling their shopping carts.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates Americans waste up to 40% of the country's food supply each year.

And that waste can come with a hefty price tag. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the average household of four spends about $3,040 annually on food that ends up being thrown away.

Roni Neff with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health says Thanksgiving is a time when hosts often overestimate how much food they need.

Beyond the financial cost, food waste also affects the environment. Neff says the energy and water used to produce discarded food could otherwise power millions of homes.

To avoid wasting food this holiday season, Neff recommends planning ahead and using online food estimation tools to determine how much food is actually needed.

She also suggests keeping a few backup items on hand in case guests need more to eat.

When it comes to leftovers, freezing food in labeled containers can make it easier to enjoy meals later. Families can also get creative by turning leftovers into casseroles or other dishes, or sending guests home with extra food.

Neff says another important step is tracking how much food actually gets thrown away. Keeping track can help families recognize their habits and make better decisions the next time they shop.

Experts say a little planning can help households save money while reducing food waste during the holiday season.