Your Health Today
Thanksgiving Food Safety: 4 Steps to Keep Holiday Leftovers Safe
Thanksgiving may be over, but the holiday meals aren't necessarily finished. As families continue enjoying leftovers, health experts are reminding people that improper food handling and storage can increase the risk of foodborne illness.
Foodborne illnesses can cause symptoms including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, potentially putting a damper on holiday gatherings.
In today's Health Minute, brought to you by Inland Empire Health Plan, health correspondent Mandy Gaither shares four important steps to help keep Thanksgiving meals safe.
David Love with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health recommends following four basic food safety practices: clean, separate, cook and chill.
The first step is to clean. That means washing hands before handling food and regularly cleaning and sanitizing kitchen surfaces, utensils and cutting boards.
The second step is to separate. Raw meat, poultry and seafood should be kept away from other foods to prevent the spread of harmful bacteria.
Love recommends placing cutting boards and knives used for raw meat in the sink after use so they aren't accidentally used to prepare other foods.
The third step is to cook foods thoroughly. Using a food thermometer is the best way to confirm meat has reached a safe internal temperature.
According to the recommendations shared in the Health Minute, poultry, including chicken and turkey, should reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Hamburgers should reach 160 degrees, while other meats should reach 145 degrees.
The final step is to chill. Perishable foods should not remain at room temperature for more than two hours.
When storing Thanksgiving leftovers, Love recommends placing food in shallow containers to help it cool properly before refrigeration. If refrigeration isn't immediately available, a cooler with ice can be used temporarily to keep food cold.
There is also another important precaution during the holidays: Anyone who has experienced a gastrointestinal illness within the past week should avoid preparing food for others.
Taking these precautions can help families enjoy their Thanksgiving leftovers while reducing the risk of foodborne illness.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
November 27, 2026
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