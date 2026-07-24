Meet Anonymous: He Crashed an Office Party and Stole the Show

It's Fido Friday, and this week community contributor Jen Agnew introduces us to Anonymous, a one-year-old who has been at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus since May. For his day out, Jen brought him along to an office party, and he fit right in from the moment he walked through the door.

"He was an absolute rock star," Jen said. "He loved meeting everyone and fit right in from the moment he arrived." Anonymous was great with kids, calmly walked past other dogs, loved every person he met, and was perfect in the car, exactly the kind of dog you'd never guess was waiting in a shelter kennel every night.

"A shelter kennel can never tell the whole story," Jen said. "Getting these dogs out into the real world gives them a chance to shine."

And proof that it works: last week's FIDO dog, Quest, has officially found his forever home.

If you're interested in adopting Anonymous, contact the Coachella Valley Animal Campus and reference ID number A-1913499.

To become a FIDO walker and take a dog out for the day, email Pam Solek at pam.solek@gmail.com or find her on the Nextdoor app.



