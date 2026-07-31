You’re Invited To See What Police See

Palm Springs Police are inviting the public in for a look at their surveillance operation. The department says it's responding to growing concern over Flock camera license plate readers by opening the doors to its Real-Time Intelligence Center for a tour and demonstration on August 20th at the police department, located at 200 S. Civic Drive.

The debate over Flock cameras has been building across California. Some residents worry about who can access the footage and how it's used, with privacy advocates raising concerns in other cities that federal immigration agents could tap into the data. Just this week, the city of El Cerrito began tearing out all 40 of its Flock cameras after choosing not to renew its contract with the company, citing those same privacy concerns.

Palm Springs Police say the technology has been key to solving crimes here at home. The Real-Time Intelligence Center opened in January and pools resources from Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Indio, and Desert Hot Springs, with staff monitoring body camera footage, drone feeds, social media, 911 calls, and Flock license plate readers all in one place.

The department points to the recent arrest of James Schadlick in a hit-and-run crash as an example of the center's impact. Investigators say Schadlick hit and severely injured an 80-year-old woman near Hermosa Drive and Vista Chino on July 15, then drove off. Police say the center's tools helped them identify Schadlick's vehicle, a white Ford F-150, which led investigators to a search warrant and his eventual arrest this week.

Police said further details on the open house will be made available as the date nears.



