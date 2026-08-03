California Supreme Court sets August 24 date to hear Bianco vs. Bonta election case

The California Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco's case against Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday, August 24, at 10 a.m. in San Francisco.

The case stems from Bianco's seizure of thousands of ballots tied to the November 2025 special election on Proposition 50, while Bianco was running for California governor. Bonta challenged the investigation, and the state Supreme Court agreed to review the case earlier this year, pausing the sheriff's investigation in the meantime.

According to the court's digital docket, attorneys for both sides had asked to avoid certain dates due to scheduling conflicts, including the first week of August and early October. The court found "good cause" for those requests and scheduled the case for August 24 instead. Hon. Gordon Burns of the Court of Appeal's First Appellate District will sit in as a justice pro tempore for the arguments.

NBC Palm Springs will continue following the case as the August 24 hearing approaches.



