Arrest Made in Splash House Bottle-Throwing Attack That Injured Nine

The Palm Springs Police Department has arrested a man they say threw bottles into a crowd at a Splash House event last weekend, injuring nine people.

Milan Youssef, 35, of El Cajon, turned himself in to Palm Springs Police on Friday, August 14. He's suspected of several counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Youssef was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Investigators say detectives identified Youssef as a suspect during their investigation, then worked with San Diego Police Department's Violent Crime Task Force to track him down. Youssef agreed to surrender himself rather than be arrested.

The case stems from an August 9 incident at the Palm Springs Air Museum, where police say a dispute escalated and someone threw bottles into the crowd, hurting nine bystanders with broken glass.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Javier Carrillo at 760-323-8136 or email Javier.Carrillo@palmspringsca.gov.