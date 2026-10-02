Palm Springs Animal Shelter hosts free grief seminar after Miranda's Rescue tragedy

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is opening its doors Friday afternoon to help people work through grief and trauma, as the local animal welfare community continues to cope with the tragedy at Miranda's Rescue.

The rescue, operated by Shannon Miranda in Fortuna in Humboldt County, is at the center of an animal cruelty investigation. A search of the property in June found the bodies of 117 dogs, along with dozens of skulls, bone fragments and more than 600 collars. Six of those dogs were transferred from the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, which has since cut ties with the rescue.

The shelter says it wanted "to create a space for people to come together, learn and support one another" as the community processes the loss.

The free seminar, called Understanding Grief and Loss: How to Cope, will be led by Madeline Panella, a licensed independent clinical social worker with MSPCA-Angell's Animal Protection Division. Panella will walk through the stages and different types of grief, how trauma affects the brain, coping strategies and ways to support yourself and others. She'll also cover when it may be time to seek professional help. The shelter notes the seminar is educational and isn't meant to replace professional mental health care.

The seminar runs from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday in the shelter's community room at 4575 E. Mesquite Ave. in Palm Springs, with time set aside for discussion and questions. It's open to anyone in the community.



