Palm Springs City Council Meets Behind Closed Doors To Discuss City Manager Search

Palm Springs City Council will meet in a special closed session Tuesday afternoon to talk about who could become the city's next city manager, as current City Manager Scott Stiles gets ready to retire next month.

The meeting starts at 2 p.m. at Palm Springs City Hall. Because it's a closed session, the discussion happens privately, away from the public, though residents can still weigh in beforehand by contacting the City Clerk's Office at 760-323-8204 or CityClerk@palmspringsca.gov. According to the agenda, council members will discuss both an interim city manager and a permanent one. At this time, it's unclear whether any decision will be announced after the meeting.

Stiles will retire Nov. 1 after more than 43 years in public service. He joined Palm Springs in March 2023, and city officials say that during his time he secured $50 million in bridge funding after Tropical Storm Hilary, oversaw the opening of the city's Navigation Center and delivered balanced budgets.

The city has hired Valerie Phillips of Bob Murray and Associates, a firm that recruits leaders for California cities and public agencies, to run the search. That process is expected to take around four to six months, meaning a permanent replacement likely won't be in place before Stiles leaves.

Residents can share what they want to see in the next city manager through a public survey the city opened last week. The survey is available in English and Spanish at engagepalmsprings.com.



