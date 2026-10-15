Coachella Valley World War II Veteran Dorothee Irwin Honored as a Living Legend

A Coachella Valley World War II veteran was honored Thursday for her historic military service, with representatives from the Military Women’s Memorial traveling from Arlington, Virginia, to recognize her as a living legend.

Dorothee Irwin, one of the first women to serve in the Marine Corps, was celebrated during a ceremony at the Classic Club as she approaches her 104th birthday.

NBC Palm Springs previously honored Irwin by featuring her in its special report, “80 Years Later: The Coachella Valley’s World War II Story.” The report highlighted Irwin’s remarkable military history, including her service as a Marine during World War II and the uniform she has kept for decades.

Irwin’s story is part of NBC Palm Springs’ ongoing effort to preserve the memories and recognize the contributions of the Coachella Valley’s veterans.

LINK TO NBC PALM SPRINGS SPECIAL

During Thursday’s ceremony, Joaquina Sotomayor, representing the Military Women’s Memorial, presented Irwin with documents and a proclamation recognizing her service.

The memorial honors women who have served in the U.S. military from the Revolutionary War to the present day. Its Living Legend program recognizes women whose service represents an important part of the nation’s military history.

Irwin said she was overwhelmed by the surprise recognition. Her family attended the ceremony, sharing in the celebration of a woman they have long considered a legend.

Irwin is also a familiar face at the Coachella Valley’s Veterans Day Parade. NBC Palm Springs will broadcast this year’s parade, continuing its coverage of the local veterans whose stories are an important part of the region’s history.