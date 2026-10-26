Salton City Man Sentenced To 13 Years To Life In Death Of Hemet Teen T’Neya Tovar

A Salton City man will spend 13 years to life in state prison for the death of 17-year-old Hemet teen T’Neya Tovar.

Abraham Feinbloom was sentenced Monday morning in Imperial County Superior Court on charges of torture and voluntary manslaughter, and his murder charge was dismissed. Tovar was reported missing last December, and remains belonging to her were first found less than a mile from Feinbloom’s home in the Salton Sea area.

The sentence comes after a plea deal that let Feinbloom avoid a murder trial. Prosecutors say they agreed to the deal because Tovar’s family wanted to recover the rest of her remains so they could bury her. In exchange for pleading guilty and helping investigators search, Feinbloom’s potential sentence dropped from 16 years to life down to 13 years to life.

With Feinbloom’s help, investigators and the FBI found a skull and rib cage in the Salton City area on Sept. 29, away from the home connected to the case. Those remains were later confirmed to be Tovar’s.

Feinbloom will not be eligible for parole.