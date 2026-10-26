Local & Community
Salton City Man Sentenced To 13 Years To Life In Death Of Hemet Teen T’Neya Tovar
A Salton City man will spend 13 years to life in state prison for the death of 17-year-old Hemet teen T’Neya Tovar.
Abraham Feinbloom was sentenced Monday morning in Imperial County Superior Court on charges of torture and voluntary manslaughter, and his murder charge was dismissed. Tovar was reported missing last December, and remains belonging to her were first found less than a mile from Feinbloom’s home in the Salton Sea area.
The sentence comes after a plea deal that let Feinbloom avoid a murder trial. Prosecutors say they agreed to the deal because Tovar’s family wanted to recover the rest of her remains so they could bury her. In exchange for pleading guilty and helping investigators search, Feinbloom’s potential sentence dropped from 16 years to life down to 13 years to life.
With Feinbloom’s help, investigators and the FBI found a skull and rib cage in the Salton City area on Sept. 29, away from the home connected to the case. Those remains were later confirmed to be Tovar’s.
Feinbloom will not be eligible for parole.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 26, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
Salton city resident Abraham Feinbloom is expected to be sentenced today after pleading guilty to torturing and killing 17 year old Hemet teen T’Neya Tovar. Tune in to our midday and evening newscast as @newsbyalondra brings us all the latest details from the courtroom.
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Do you like a good jump scare?
Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1) Aiden Pope with the punt return TD, 2) Mason Flores with the dime on the run, 3) Colton LaCrone with the sack, 4) Kingston Pellum with the contested snag, or 5) Anthony Aguirre with the sack #hondaofthedesert #fnl #fridaynightlights #fyp #highschoolfootball
The midterms inch closer and the prices get higher
The hiring of interim City Manager Jim Vanderpool is drawing criticism online over allegations of previous homophobic remarks and harassment. Vanderpool is pushing back, saying the complaint at the center of the controversy was misinterpreted. Be sure to visit nbcpalmsprings.com for the full report #palmsprings #lgbtqcommunity #coachellavalley #localnews #760
🦷🇺🇸 George Washington’s teeth had a story of their own… and trust us, it’s WILD. 😂👀 Forget the cherry tree—this is the history lesson nobody saw coming! 🍒🤯 Would YOU want to know the truth? 👇😂 🎭 Catch the laughs with Mann on the Aisle! #MannOnTheAisle #GeorgeWashington #WeirdHistory #HistoryFacts #comedytheatre
As Palm Springs Pride organizers prepare for the annual celebration, one local organization is questioning the reasons why they won’t be allowed to participate. Our @newsbyalondra has the full story in the 5,6 and 11 p.m newscast.
The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce is holding three city council candidate forums ahead of the November Election. Be sure to visit nbcpalmsprings.com to hear from the President of the Chamber of Commerce who breaks down what residents should know about what they can expect from these forums. #coachellavalley #elections2026 #localnews #citycouncil #candidateforum
Small mistake or a matter of transparency? What’s your take? Drop a comment below 👇 #therogginreport #coachellavalley #desertrecreationdistrict #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
Engineering students craft a robot that takes down a 4x4 Rubik's Cube in less than 10-seconds.