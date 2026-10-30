Meet Jackie: She Melted Into Jen’s Arms Within Seconds

It’s Fido Friday, and this week community contributor Jen Agnew introduces us to Jackie, a two-year-old who has been at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus since September. You may recognize her from Pet of the Week yesterday. Jackie was found in Blythe and transferred to the valley, where she has been waiting ever since.

“Jackie is one of the sweetest girls,” Jen said. “Within seconds, she melted right into my arms, and she’s always ready for a tummy rub.” She’s playful, loving, great on leash, rides beautifully in the car, and does well with other dogs and kids. Being close to her people seems to be her favorite place in the world.

That tummy rub tendency was no surprise to Pet of the Week viewers, since Jonathan Oaxaca mentioned it on yesterday’s show. The FIDO video backed it up, with Jackie rolling right over for belly rubs.

If you’re interested in adopting Jackie, contact the Coachella Valley Animal Campus and reference ID number A-1937382.

To become a FIDO walker and take a dog out for the day, email Pam Solek at pam.solek@gmail.com or find her on the Nextdoor app.