As political changes escalate deportations and heighten uncertainty, the voices of immigrants in the Coachella Valley are more important than ever. Voices in the Shadows is a special series by NBC Palm Springs and Univision, giving a platform to those whose stories are too often overlooked - stories of resilience, fear, hope, and the ongoing fight for dignity and belonging.

We invite you to listen, learn, and stand in solidarity with our immigrant neighbors as they navigate new challenges and share their journeys.